Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $943,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 151,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $423.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

