Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.79. 352,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $207.18 and a twelve month high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

