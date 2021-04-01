Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Square accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 251,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $3,112,739.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

