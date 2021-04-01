Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $27.43

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $28.48. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 22,427 shares changing hands.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

