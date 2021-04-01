L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

