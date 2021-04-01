L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE:LB opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

