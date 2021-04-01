La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

LFDJF stock remained flat at $$46.10 during trading on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

