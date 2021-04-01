Laffer Tengler Investments Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $172.95. 12,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average of $161.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.80 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

