Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $50,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FMC by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Shares of NYSE:FMC remained flat at $$110.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,357. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

