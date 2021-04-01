Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,398,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 957,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LLKKF stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

