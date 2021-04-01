Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $595.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $213.29 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $559.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.15.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.