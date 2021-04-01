Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Sunday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.