Laura L. Bracken Sells 2,906 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00.

Shares of HOME traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 1,699,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,015. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

