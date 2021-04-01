Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $429.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $44,945.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,926,064.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.