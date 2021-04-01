Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:LXE opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

