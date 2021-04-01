Levolution One Day Trading Volume Hits $190,572.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $190,572.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Levolution has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00051458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00645090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,672,201 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

