LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,048. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

