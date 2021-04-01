Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,116 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $38.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 8.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.