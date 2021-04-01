LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 76.4% in March

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,100 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $316.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.70. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 249,700 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.