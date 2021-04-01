Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINC. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,684. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

