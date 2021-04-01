Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts have commented on LIND shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 495,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.33. 9,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

