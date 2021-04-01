LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKAI remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. LKA Gold has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About LKA Gold

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

