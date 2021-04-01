Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $369.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

