Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.18 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.