LPL Financial LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,142,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,627,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

