LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

