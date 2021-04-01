Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.56. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 14,220 shares.

LUCRF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

