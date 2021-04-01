LUKSO Hits Market Cap of $68.66 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. LUKSO has a total market cap of $68.66 million and $4.32 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $18.05 or 0.00030557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

