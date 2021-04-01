Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $394.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $394.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.