Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $388.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $306.71 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.