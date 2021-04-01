LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $4,426.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,592.90 or 0.99836594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00305543 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.39 or 0.00769126 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00380802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00107841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005653 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,018,313 coins and its circulating supply is 11,011,080 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

