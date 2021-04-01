LUXCoin Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $6,591.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,358.09 or 0.99833530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.61 or 0.00394590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00309236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.64 or 0.00771384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00111868 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006039 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,022,662 coins and its circulating supply is 11,015,429 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

