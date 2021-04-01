Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,061,100 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,706,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 118,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,682. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

