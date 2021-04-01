Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 70.8% in March

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Macquarie Group stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $120.07.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.