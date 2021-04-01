MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MAG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 86,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $24.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

