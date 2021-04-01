MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Up 43.3% in March

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 237,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

