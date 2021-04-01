Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAIN. Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.