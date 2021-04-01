MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 390,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

