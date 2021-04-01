Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 1,802,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,791. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 598,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

