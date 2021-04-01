Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

