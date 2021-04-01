Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

