Mariner LLC Buys 4,320 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

