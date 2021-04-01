Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.03%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

