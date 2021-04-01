Mariner LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

