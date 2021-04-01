Mariner LLC Has $842,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,202,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,018,000 after buying an additional 639,540 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

