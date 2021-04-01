Mariner LLC Invests $798,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,101,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

