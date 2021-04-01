Mariner LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $45.68.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.