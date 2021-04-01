Mariner LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

