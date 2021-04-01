MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $579.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $579.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $571.13.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $497.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.42. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $316.15 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.