Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Up 73.0% in March

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Martello Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

DRKOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,897. Martello Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.